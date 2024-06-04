California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 29,615 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Airbnb worth $93,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,613 shares of company stock valued at $55,161,852 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

