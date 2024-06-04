California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,874 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $100,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

