California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $154,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,648 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.26 and a 1-year high of $211.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

