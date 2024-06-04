California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $160,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $232.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

