California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 29,172 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Snowflake worth $90,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Snowflake stock opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

