California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 99,482 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $129,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,402,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,275,000 after purchasing an additional 346,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

