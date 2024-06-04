California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $128,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.