California State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.08 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,355 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $107,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

