California State Teachers Retirement System Has $121.55 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $121,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

