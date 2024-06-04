California State Teachers Retirement System Has $150.15 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Chubb worth $150,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.78.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

