California State Teachers Retirement System Has $160.87 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $160,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after acquiring an additional 396,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,942,000 after acquiring an additional 127,904 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

