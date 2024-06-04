California State Teachers Retirement System Has $162.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $162,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMT opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

