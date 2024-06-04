California State Teachers Retirement System Has $164.06 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $164,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 130,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

