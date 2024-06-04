California State Teachers Retirement System Has $92.06 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $92,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 167,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $513.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.97 and a 200-day moving average of $505.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $334.09 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

