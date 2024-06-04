California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,215 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $101,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $573.16 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $383.82 and a 52 week high of $574.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

