California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 987,406 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 987,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $148.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

