California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $96,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in AON by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 32,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of AON by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $281.26 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

