California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $137,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,345,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 521,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,446 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,217,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.