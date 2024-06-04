California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $164,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

