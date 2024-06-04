California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,636 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,636 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CSX worth $112,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 35.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 102,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

