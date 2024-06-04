Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 673,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 60.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 885.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 484.9% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 74,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

