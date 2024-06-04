Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,595 shares of company stock worth $297,141. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

