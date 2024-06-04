Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $278.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.46.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

