Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2032 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

