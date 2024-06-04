Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

