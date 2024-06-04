Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

