Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

