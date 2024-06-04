Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,182 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,076,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,019,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.