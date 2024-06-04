Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,403 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $190,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,127. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.