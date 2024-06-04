Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,747 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Onsemi by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,755,000 after purchasing an additional 171,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Onsemi by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after purchasing an additional 645,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

