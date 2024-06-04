Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

