Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 13,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 58,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cango

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango Inc. ( NYSE:CANG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.