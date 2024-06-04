Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.63). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SLDB stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

