Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Darcy Willson Rymer Buys 92,371 Shares

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 92,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £89,599.87 ($114,798.04).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £327.67 million, a P/E ratio of 677.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,571.43%.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

