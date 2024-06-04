CareTrust REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CTRE stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 32.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $41,763,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

