Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW opened at $294.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

