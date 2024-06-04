Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

