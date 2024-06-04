Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 605.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

