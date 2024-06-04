Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $777.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $784.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

