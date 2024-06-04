Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 431 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

