Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 96 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

