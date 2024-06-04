Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

