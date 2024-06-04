Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 144,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.8 %

ET opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

