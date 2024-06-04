Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 9,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 959,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $89,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $105.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

