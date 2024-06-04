Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $660.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.26 and its 200-day moving average is $735.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

