Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

