Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

