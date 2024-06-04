Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $64,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $443.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

