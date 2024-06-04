Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,453.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $318.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

