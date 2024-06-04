Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 150 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.75 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

